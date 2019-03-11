In L.A., Christian Cowan Pays Tribute To The Powerpuff Girls

But really, the fusing of Cowan’s revved up interpretations of ‘sexy’ with a feminist-forward cartoon beloved by millennials is a genius marketing move. It’s still unclear whether or not millennials are buying couture, demi-couture or even ready-to-wear, but they’re politically and fashionably savvy. Which means they're definitely tuned in to what’s happening on the runway, and this fashion show's positioning on IWD only amped that up.