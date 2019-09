In L.A., Christian Cowan Pays Tribute To The Powerpuff Girls

The collection itself, which drew such pop singers as Carly Rae Jepsen, Kim Petras, and Betty Who in the front row, was Cowan at his best: full of his trademark, tulle-made BDE (Big Dress Energy), feathers (this time not just in lavender, but pink, green, and blue), rhinestones (at this point, who isn’t wearing that T-shirt dress ?) and Paris Hilton to close out the show. Cowan’s commitment to diversity, too, with models of all ages, sizes, and races walking a well-balanced runway, proved that he spent his extra pennies wisely. Like any other capsule collection, which tends to serve as a flexing opportunity for emerging designers, these dresses weren’t made with wearability in mind. But, come time for them to be seen on red carpets and in Cardi B’s music videos , it will all make sense.