11 ASOS Stats That Might Surprise You

But the craziest part isn't how long it's taken ASOS to open shop in America — it's the fact that US sales are growing at twice the rate of the UK's. (Just think of how many dresses and bags and shoes this warehouse will be able to hold. Hint: It's in the millions). With 15 million active shoppers worldwide, ASOS has become the ultimate online fashion powerhouse. And while we knew it was big, we didn't how massive an operation it really was.