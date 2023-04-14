These Colorful Socks Are My New Go-Tos For Spring

Socks — we love cozying up in them, gifting a pair to others, and miraculously finding a complete set after washing them. We all have our favorites that we put through the wringer, so it may be time to restock our sock drawers with fresh styles. I know it’s true for me. It's why I was excited to be able to try Bombas socks, especially its best-sellers as well as its new spring arrivals. I’ve heard rave reviews about the brand's socks (mostly from my mom because of their incredible support and comfort). The comfortable, ultra-supportive socks come in a broad range of casual everyday styles along with athletic styles. And now, there are even more bright and colorful Bombas socks available, perfect for the spring and summer.
Advertisement
If you’ve never heard of Bombas, the main thing you need to know is that its socks praised for being comfortable, supportive, and durable. So while you're paying a tad more than normal for a pair of socks, the quality makes up for it. From their signature Honeycomb Arch Support System, which adds compression around the arch of the foot, to the unique small-medium-large size range, Bombas' socks offer the perfect fit. The brand also pays close attention to details surrounding toe seams, sliding, sweat-wicking, contouring, and pilling. Say goodbye to shifting, sweaty socks, and say hello to non-budging, dry ones.
And because we know you care about where you spend your hard-earned money, you'd probably be thrilled to learn that for every pair of Bombas socks purchased, another is donated. Bombas’ mission is to give back to as many communities as possible, donating their socks to homeless shelters, rehabilitation centers, medical facilities, and more organizations. So when you purchase socks from Bombas for yourself, you'll be spreading that joy to others too.
With all that said, here's my honest review of five different everyday and active Bombas sock styles in size small, as a 7.5 size foot. Spoiler: My mom’s fave is also mine!
Stylish Spring Bombas Sock Styles
I often face the dilemma of needing support around the arch of my foot (thanks to annoyingly common plantar fasciitis inflammation) but also not wanting too-thick socks that make me sweat. When I tried Bombas’ aqua Flower Power Ankle Socks, I found that I got the best of both worlds. The Supima cotton is super-cushiony and slightly thick, and it has a light compression. After wearing the socks out for a day of errands, I was super-comfortable and not sweaty at all. The “anti-blister tab” at the back of the ankle was also a big bonus for me. And for those with sensory issues, the seamless toe area is a brilliant solution.
Advertisement
I also enjoyed Bombas’ cheery Days of the Week Lightweight Ankle Socks but for different reasons. This style was much thinner, airier, and more lightweight. I probably wouldn’t wear these on days I walk a lot, but I found them perfect for wearing around the house. And it’s truly the cutest and most playful design. While many colorways have sold out in this style, the tulip design is still available. And if you’re shopping for a toddler, there’s a seven-pair set for every day of the week.
The weather is a bit wild at the moment, with days bouncing between 60 and 80 degrees, o there’s still a need for socks that can be comfortably worn under booties. The Hybrid Ribbed Quarter Socks are the perfect height and weight for just that. The ribbed cotton is soft, and Bombas’ Stay-Up Technology did, in fact, keep them from falling down. While these were perfect under booties, I’ll definitely be wearing the purple socks with a pair of white sneakers for a trendy '80s-esque look this spring.
Comfy Athletic Bombas Sock Styles
Now, my mom’s favorite Bombas socks are the All-Purpose Performance Ankle Socks. She wears them when she needs to be on her feet for long hours, and they keep her feeling supported while working retail shifts. As soon as I slipped these on, I was stunned by just how cushiony they really are. I also loved that, unlike most socks, these have a right and left side to them for the best possible foot contouring and fit.
Advertisement
I wore these for a Zumba dance class, and they were oh so comfortable throughout the nonstop bouncing around. These socks are intended to wear for any type of physical activity and incorporate the brand's Hex Tec technology for breathability and moisture-wicking. I feel like this helped keep my feet dry despite over an hour of my high-impact cardio session. I was really amazed by these socks, and I know I’ll be going back to them over and over again.
I also tried Bombas’ best-selling Running Ankle Socks. To be perfectly honest, I don’t run. But I do weight-train, and the All-Purpose Performance Socks are a bit too cushiony for lifting weights when I need to be extra grounded and stable. I wore the running socks for my workout and thought they were great. Like the all-purpose socks, these also have arch support, moisture-wicking properties, and right-left contouring. They’re just slightly thinner, which is supposed to help with flexibility and speed for the actual runners out there.
New & Best-Selling Bombas Sock Styles
In the end, I was really happy with each of these Bombas socks, with the All-Purpose Performance Socks and Flower Power Ankle Socks clinching first place as my new go-to spring socks. And knowing that five pairs of Bombas socks have been donated to people who truly need them, thanks to my purchase, is the cherry on top.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy or click on something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.