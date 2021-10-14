Product Breakdown: Sold as 2-packs ($12.90) and 4-packs ($22.90) in 4 color options

The Hype: 4.6 out of 5 stars and 2,202 reviews on amazon.com

Best For: People who wear women's shoe sizes 5 through 9

What They're Saying: "I like to hide my skinny ankles at the gym lol so these socks are perfect. The material isn’t thick or thin. I think it’s a perfect blend. Thin enough to wear them with your leg boots in the spring without making your feet sweat but thick enough to wear them in the winter with ugg boots. Don’t expect these to be like thick thermal socks because they aren’t. They are cute fashionable socks. The material is soft — not cheaply thin but soft. I got them in grey, white, and black and love them. They are long as well. I’ve washed and dried them once...no wear and tear so far." – Amazon reviewer Sabhia (pictured above)