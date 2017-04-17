Nike Is Re-releasing This Crazy Shoe

The update integrates a new breathable and supportive upper, which isn't just high-tech, it allows Nike to splash just about every color onto the shoe. For the initial drop, shoppers will be able to pick up the shoe in a bold yellow-and-black colorway as well as a more subdued black and white version, which will be exclusive to Nike's women's line. They'll hit stores (and Nike's website) on April 27 and retail for $130. But like any release from the Nike vault, there are sure to be long lines and plenty of hype leading up to the release.