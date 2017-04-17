Nike Is Re-releasing This Crazy Shoe

Sneakerheads have reason to celebrate. After 31 years, Nike is re-releasing one of its most iconic kicks. No, these shoes aren't associated with any GOAT basketball player or pop-culture megastar. The shoe brand is giving fans a chance to cop the Air Sock Racer, which first made headlines in 1986.
According to Footwear News, the Air Sock Racer is getting a 2017 update with the release of the Air Sock Racer Ultra Flyknit, which takes the '80s athletic shoe and propels it into the modern day. If the shoe's looks aren't exactly your thing — they resemble a pair of socks attached to a sole via two seatbelt-like straps — know that these sneakers come with a pedigree that few shoes can boast.
Bruce Kilgore designed the original Air Sock Racer. He's the same name behind Nike's Air Force 1 and Air Jordan 2. The Air Sock Racer also set the stage for a lot of Nike's current tech with its stretchy mesh uppers (a precursor to Flyknit) and a lightweight, flexible sole (pre-Nike Free tech). Originally designed for marathon running, the shoes can withstand 26-mile runs with ease, but collectors were more apt to keep them locked away than have them hit the pavement.
The update integrates a new breathable and supportive upper, which isn't just high-tech, it allows Nike to splash just about every color onto the shoe. For the initial drop, shoppers will be able to pick up the shoe in a bold yellow-and-black colorway as well as a more subdued black and white version, which will be exclusive to Nike's women's line. They'll hit stores (and Nike's website) on April 27 and retail for $130. But like any release from the Nike vault, there are sure to be long lines and plenty of hype leading up to the release.
And Nike's not the only company bringing sneaks out of the past and into the future: Adidas recently updated its fashion-favorite Stan Smith with Primeknit and Boost tech, making the '70s staple more lightweight and comfortable.
