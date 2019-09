Whoa, The Newest Stan Smith Looks WAY Different

"Stan Smith Boost Primeknit" may not roll off the tongue as "Stan Smith," but you'll be happy to learn that this new release retains most of the shoe's most classic attributes. The clean white look is still there, which means you'll be able to wear these with everything. Footwear News reports that instead of the standard leather upper, Adidas is using its Primeknit technology , which not only looks cool and lets the shoe breathe, it eliminates a lot of waste during the production process. But wait, haven't you seen that before? You have, since the Stan Smith Primeknit has been available in limited quantities before. What sets this pair apart? The addition of Boost tech.