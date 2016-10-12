Aly Raisman Turned An Olympic Meme Into A Sock Design

What has Aly Raisman been up to when she hasn't been slightly busy adding to her Olympic-medal count this year? Well, she's been designing socks, among other things, ICYMI. (Don't worry, we sort of did, too.) The gold-medal-decorated gymnast has been whipping up sock designs for a few months with Feat Socks through her Feat by Aly collab, apparently. Her latest design is a real winner, though.
You may recall a certain meme of Raisman's parents very, very anxiously watching their daughter compete at this year's games. We're talking white-knuckled, arm-clutching, stricken-facial-expression anxiousness. Well, that epic moment of anticipation is now available in sock form. Yes, really. Raisman shared a cheeky pair on Instagram, along with a sweet shout-out to her parents (and to her brother's minor photobomb).
You may recall a certain meme of Raisman's parents very, very anxiously watching their daughter compete at this year's games. We're talking white-knuckled, arm-clutching, stricken-facial-expression anxiousness. Well, that epic moment of anticipation is now available in sock form. Yes, really. Raisman shared a cheeky pair on Instagram, along with a sweet shout-out to her parents (and to her brother's minor photobomb).
You can scoop up the socks, which are dubbed "The Nailbiters," for $19.99 a pair. Consider filing this one away for your parental holiday gift shopping, or perhaps a very far-in-advance Mother's Day or Father's Day gift.
Advertisement