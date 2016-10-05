Mistakes happen on sets all the time, but American Horror Story star Evan Peters has one of the most awkward filming fails we've heard in a while. It's an epic slip-up from way back in 2012 when Peters was filming season 2, Asylum, set in the demented walls of Briarcliff Mansion.
In the scene, Kit Walker (Peters) has to bend over a desk in a hospital gown in front of the sinister Sister Jude (Jessica Lange). Peters was given a "cock sock" to wear during the scene to prevent his parts from being all in Lange's face, but he did not put it on correctly, he told Conan O'Brien in an interview on October 4. And as a result, Lange got an eyeful, along with the rest of the cast.
"I put a cock sock on. I put it on the cock and we did the scene," he explains. "And afterwards, Sarah [Paulson] comes up to me, kisses me on the cheek, and is like, 'Aw, sweetheart. It's OK.' And I was like, 'What? Was I that bad?' And then I look over and Ms. Lange is telling the PA that, apparently, my balls were in her face the whole shot."
Some lessons are learned the hard way.
