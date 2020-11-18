Pow! Here’s 50% Off MrMiSocki’s Back-In-Stock Socks

When was the last time you encountered a sock with a backstory? This underwear-drawer staple is often an afterthought in the unmentionables canon; it tends to drift in and out of our lives without much consideration for provenance. However, there are those among us who give a lot of thought to socks — and, MrMiSocki founder Munish Taneja is one of those people. Taneja's unique socks and their even more unique backstory (more on that below) have become a such hit that they completely sold out last month. But, lucky for us foot-cover lovers, MrMiSocki just resocked for the holidays (sorry, had to!) — and, we rustled up an exclusive discount code just for you. For a limited time, you can nab 50% off plus free shipping when you buy 2 or more items with promo code REFINERY29. If you’re curious about what happens to Socki or just want to be the new owner of some exciting and sublimely comfortable socks, hop to it and keep reading for the full-sock story below. This cast of characters likely won’t stick around for long.
“Socks became a bit of an obsession for me,” Taneja explains. “I found it to be a really fun way to express myself without being overly obnoxious.” Thanks to a career in technology product management and business development, Taneja’s day-to-day work “revolved around storytelling and engagement” — something he found to be lacking within the sock-osphere. Setting out to change this, he teamed up with designer and illustrator A. T. Pratt to create a line of socks that “involved more of a story [and created] an experience that people wanted to talk about — to get them excited to take off their shoes.” The result was MrMiSocki — probably the first sock brand that’s also the main character in its own comic book.
In the world that Taneja and Pratt created, protagonist Socki wakes up after a wild night in the dryer to find his partner missing, and embarks on a quest to find him — only to be derailed by various players in the underbelly of the single-sock world, a cadre of illicit characters that run a soap cartel on a mission to hook every resident of New Sock City. “Every volume we release comes with the comic story and socks that represent characters from that story,” explains Taneja.
