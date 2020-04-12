After several weeks of self-isolation, it's fair to say our daily routines are starting to get a little... monotonous: Coffee, sweatsuits, SaltDrop, Zoom meeting, sourdough slice, repeat. So if you don't see a point in getting dressed up when you've got absolutely nowhere to go, well, we get it. Yet, there's one minor upgrade you can make to your work-from-home uniform that'll bring a comfy layer of fun to the same-old, same-old of everyday life — socks. Not just any old pair of socks, cute socks for gazing at in place of a coveted pair of shoes.
Consider the addition of some happy socks to hug your feet while lifting your spirits and indoor ensemble. The "happy sock" is a term that's really earned its keep in our fashion lexicon as of late, referring to a style that's proven to be an amusing alternative to shoes that also looks great when worn with sandals (a twisted trend we very much support both during and after quarantine). These wardrobe underdogs enhance your laziest looks by introducing a touch of color or an unexpected print to the outfit.
Whether you're aiming for a glam moment by pairing a set of dainty socks with your most OTT slippers and a slinky robe, or you're looking to wrap your toes up in something a bit kookier like corgi butts, these 29 pairs of socks ahead are designed for the sole purpose of treating you and your feet to something cheerful.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but if you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.