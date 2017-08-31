Socks Are So Underrated — Here's 10 Pairs Worth Paying Attention To

But, what about your socks? They're probably not something you think about before heading out the door in the morning. Despite the efforts of the sparkly and fishnet designs that have tried to make socks a true fashion accessory, your sock drawer probably still looks like a sad medley of printed tube styles you got for Christmas, single workout peds that have lost their true match, and some thick, cozy ones your mom sent for the winter months. You might be surprised, though, by how next-level your everyday looks become when you actually give them some thought. And, a new line, launching Friday, wants to help you do just that.