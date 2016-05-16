Is This Weird Technique The Secret To Flawless Foundation?

While most of us expect makeup artists to use the coolest new brushes, or perhaps even a machine, to apply a flawless base, PopSugar just reported that Mayra of the YouTube channel MayraTouchOfGlam utilizes a common and rather unexpected clothing item. Her applicator of choice? A sock.
"This may be the next Beautyblender," she says in her latest foundation video. "The other day, I was going through my socks and I noticed the ankle part is really soft." Intrigued by the cushiony material, Mayra decided to apply her CC cream with the heel of a sock and loved the result.
After going to Walmart and grabbing a fresh pair for makeup use only, Mayra shows us how to use a sock to stipple and blend in foundation. Much to our surprise, Mayra's finished look is flawless and streak-free — she even used the tool to apply her liquid bronzer and loose setting powder, too.
If you're worried that the sock might soak up all your foundation, Mayra assures this shouldn't happen. The only precaution we'd recommend is to wash your foundation sock regularly to keep bacteria at bay. Sure, this trick may be one of the weirdest we've seen, but after seeing Mayra's finished look, we'd be down to give it a try. Plus, it won't set us back more than $10.
Advertisement