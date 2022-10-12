Deal alert: Use code REFINERY29 for 20% off sitewide your first purchase at Bombas. No expiration date!
When Bombas was founded in 2013, the brand's focus was all on socks. It was quite the bold move considering that there were already a million socks already out in the world: cheap pairs, luxurious pairs, plushy pairs, thin pairs, sporty pairs, calf-length pairs, no-show pairs — you name it, there already was a sock out there. You'd think that people at some point would have found their favorite sock brands and would stay loyal to them. But somehow, Bombas knew better, and nearly 10 years later, has the loyal customer base to prove it. (Psst, if you haven't already joined the fan club, R29 readers get 20% off sitewide your first purchase with the code REFINERY29 at Bombas. There's no expiration date.)
The team recognized all the little annoyances that come with wearing ill-fated socks: sloppy seams, pilling, or ankle socks that slip down the heel. Whatever the issue was, Bombas set out to correct it using high-quality materials and designs and rigorously testing all products to ensure comfort and durability. (We are talking about socks here, which infamously get gnarly fast.) Throughout the brand's thoughtful attempt at righting all of sock's wrongdoings, Bombas eventually found its fanbase. Further, Bombas' mission-driven vision broke through the crowded market — for every Bombas item sold, the same style would be donated to someone in the unhoused community. Fast forward to 2022, the brand has since expanded into the underwear and T-shirt categories. To date, Bombas has donated over 75 million crucial essentials to more than 3,500 homeless shelters in the US.
If wearing quality, comfortable socks and undies is a priority for you in the upcoming months (and why wouldn't it be?), we recommend you take advantage of our exclusive 20% off code REFINERY29 that you can use on your first purchase. Some of our favorites include the bundles and individual pairs of merino wool socks made from repurposed yarns, the brand's collection of Gripper Slippers for keeping toes toasty, and the airy packs of underwear with seams that don't show through clothing. It's time you feel your most confident and comfy self in all your underthings.
Whether you need socks for hiking or exercising, merino wool socks are a fab choice, especially in the fall and winter, for their moisture-wicking construction. "Great socks, warm, not itchy like some wool. Love the colors and designs too!" wrote one reviewer.
The brand calls it a half-sock, half-slipper hybrid because it hugs your feet as big, plushy socks would. "I am 67 yrs old and have diabetes and I used to run around the house barefooted but am not able to do that lately so I wear these Bombas around the year," wrote a reviewer. "Hot or cold weather, they cushion my feet just enough and the slip grip is great for me."
Underwear has only one job to do, and it's to cradle the booty. Luckily, Bombas undies deliver. "The material is great quality, the fit is spot on and they actually stay put! Will absolutely be buying more of this style!!" wrote one reviewer.
Searching for the perfect cotton t-shirt is an ongoing quest. While much of it ultimately boils down to preference in texture, weight, and fit, Bombas has come up with its own collection of everyday tees. "These shirts are nearly perfect for my particular body size and shape," wrote a reviewer. "The fabric is thick without being stuffy and very high quality."
