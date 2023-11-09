"I took a leap of faith and selected the Clay Combo. Free People models can pull off anything so I wondered if the neon green accents and earthy tan fabric would actually look cute IRL — specifically in a concrete jungle where dreams are made of and not a scenic mountain background (I live in NYC, FYI). It came in the post and looked exactly as it did on-site, not a smidge less bright. I was tempted to size up to a large because I wanted an exaggerated, oversized fit to match the vibe of the bold colours. Instead, I went for my usual medium as Free People never lies when it claims a garment is oversized. I'm very glad I did as it envelopes my frame exactly as I intended — boxy, loose on the shoulders and capable of hanging off my wrist if I prefer.