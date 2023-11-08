6 R29 Editors Style FP Movement’s Bright, Bold, & Bestselling Fleece

"This is officially my new favorite winter fashion item. Since arriving in the mail I’ve pretty much worn it every day — for wholesome countryside walks and less wholesome to feeling-like-I’m-going-to-die hungover bed-rotting. Though it's not as thick as I anticipated from the photos online, it is just as comfy and super-soft, as it looks and feels like wearing a blanket out and about. In fact, I’m glad it's not as super thick as some other fleeces in my wardrobe. It means that it’s lightweight enough to be worn alone with PJs or loungewear whilst chilling at home, and is thin enough to easily be layered under a winter coat without me ending up looking (or feeling) like the Michelin Man.