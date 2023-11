6 R29 Editors Style FP Movement’s Bright, Bold, & Bestselling Fleece

"This half-zip pullover checks so many boxes for me as a winter wardrobe staple. Layering up for the cold weather can sometimes feel cumbersome, but this fleece material is incredibly lightweight compared to any other sweatshirt I own. I feel toasty as soon as I throw it on – almost like the garment has already been warming up on the heater for ages. The oversized fit is perfect for layering underneath, but it still looks smart thanks to the contrasting nylon seams. The piece has front zipped pockets, which is always appreciated, and the bottom hem can be adjusted with a drawcord for a more cropped look. I've been getting such a Y2K kick from it, and I loved accessorizing it with my other retro-inspired pieces, like light-wash denim, chunky sneaks, and a bucket hat. I went for the oxblood and hot pink colorway, and it's been the colorful item I reach for as a pick-me-up (and quick warm-up garment) when it's cold and dreary outside." — Venus Wong, Senior Travel Writer