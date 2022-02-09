Every homebody, decor enthusiast and DIYer worth their Pinterest board knows and loves H&M Home. Purveyor of great basket storage, chic Scandi designs and the best cushion cases on the high street, it’s a must for anyone wanting a home refresh on a budget.
But who has the time to scroll through the thousands of products on offer? Us, apparently (you can thank us later). Ahead, we've picked out the best 15 pieces available at H&M Home right now, all for under £35.
From savvy storage solutions to cool, abstract decor, we’ve got the top picks for every room in your home. These are pieces that will instantly refresh and upgrade your space, for less.
Refinery29's selection is purely editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items we love! As part of our business model we do work with affiliates; if you directly purchase something from a link on this article, we may earn a small amount of commission. Transparency is important to us at Refinery29, if you have any questions please reach out to us.