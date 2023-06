"New York space is no joke, and when you do get a nice-sized bedroom you have to play Jenga so the good energy flows well. I have this odd little corner right next to my bedroom door, after about a year of a crappy little plastic three-drawer I finally invested in bigger storage in the form of a baby pink locker. *screams in Barbiecore* I love it. It holds a lot of shit and looks cute as hell in my room. Win-win for everyone. The locker itself was pretty easy to set up, I even configured it so that the door opens to the left for my left-handedness. " — Becca Sax, Affiliate Coordinator