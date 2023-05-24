8 Best Under-$100 Bookshelves For Your (Potentially Unread) Piles Of Literature

ADVERTISEMENT
We can't help you fulfill your ambitious New Year's resolution of reading a book every week. We can, however, help you give that ever-growing pile of (potentially unread) literature a chic, spacious, and affordable living space — aka, a best-selling, under-$100 bookcase.
Book collections range far and wide, plus not all bookcases are destined to only store New York Times best sellers. In fact, many of the best budget-friendly bookcases are multifaceted. Feel free to place your plants, lamps, candles, and all kinds of decor on display, too — even if it means scooting over your prized limited-edition white Twilight book set just a tad.
Scroll ahead for the best bookshelves of all silhouettes, sizes, and aesthetics. But, of course, they all have one thing in common (aside from their high quality): an under-$100 price tag.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy or click on something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
For more can't-miss shopping stories delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for our Most Wanted newsletter.