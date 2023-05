No two mothers are alike, which means no two daughters are alike, and — most importantly — no two women are alike. Womanhood looks different from one woman to the next, which is why I find it necessary to pass along Laura Warrell’s debut novel, Sweet, Soft, Plenty Rhythm . A story full of diverse, passionate women who are connected to one man that effortlessly exploits their loneliness while reminding other women to stand tall and celebrate what makes them special on their own. There may or may not come a time in my daughter’s life where she feels the heaviness of loneliness, but there will definitely come a time where she is trying to find her footing in this world. By being introduced to the relationships of multiple complex characters, Sweet, Soft, Plenty Rhythm will be a compelling story that I hope will invoke my daughter to consider the company that she keeps and to cherish her passions.