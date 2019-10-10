A survey conducted by Swiss Bank UBS earlier this month revealed one in five people are choosing to cut back on flying.
According to the BBC, UBS reached out to more than 6,000 people in the UK, US, Germany, and France in May 2019 and their findings show that over the past year 21% of people asked had chosen to reduce the number of flights they were taking, due to the climate crisis. Further research also revealed that 16% of Brits had avoided flying over the last year. Across the pond, 24% of people in the US had opted to stop flying entirely, all due to environmental concerns.
Enter the term "flight shame" which derives from the Swedish phrase "flygskam" and is thought to be spreading, making travellers seek alternative ways of travelling.
The Swiss bank also suggested high-profile climate campaigns and efforts could be contributing to the figures. On the 23rd of September, the world watched on as 16-year-old Greta Thunberg sailed to the U.N. summit in New York on a yacht. The teenage activist hit back at world leaders about the current rising global warming issues. Condemning leaders, she delivered an emotive speech saying: "The eyes of all future generations are upon you. And if you choose to fail us I say we will never forgive you." Though the latest UBS statistics are promising, some high-profile figures are yet to catch-up. Just last month, a video surfaced of Kanye West and DJ Khaled exchanging Yeezy trainers on the tarmac - then heading off separately to board their private planes.
Flying seems like less of an option we can rely on in the future. Back in May, former chief scientific adviser, Professor Sir David King warned: "The next 10 years will determine the future of humanity."
But, what is reality like for non-fliers?
Ahead, we spoke to three women who have turned their backs on flying in order to be kinder to the planet.
Ahead, we spoke to three women who have turned their backs on flying in order to be kinder to the planet.