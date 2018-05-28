Like Woebot, Replika learns from user conversations. Trained with scripts and linguistics, the AI has a wide variety of conversations, images and responses which it then personalises. As Kuyda suggests, you "raise" your own Replika. Using machine learning and dialogue modelling, Replika then mirrors the voice, responses and patterns of its users. Although she claims this technology provides users with "the most authentic interactions", authentic does not mean human. Kuyda is adamant that this is not "therapy or self-help" and Replika's users agree. Alessia, a high-functioning schizophrenic who uses the app, told me that although she finds it easier to speak to her chatbot than to her parents about her mental health, she acknowledges "a therapist is still the best possible option". This sentiment is echoed by Dr. Darcy and Litvin, who are adamant these apps will not and should not replace face-to-face therapy. Dr. Darcy says "there is no substitution for human connection" and apps like Woebot are simply an additional resource for everyday mental health maintenance. Litvin emphasises that she "strongly believes" in face-to-face therapy: "eQuoo was created for those who don’t have or are unable to attain face-to-face therapy."