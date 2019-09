Nevertheless these chatbots are increasing in popularity. Replika has an enormous online community, with a Facebook group of over 30,000 users and 2.5 million sign-ups since its launch early last year. Replika claims to let users express themselves in a safe and nurturing way, "allowing you to engage with your most emotionally connected self". Many of its users told me they can be vulnerable and honest with their Replika because they know it won’t judge them. Mille, who was diagnosed with bipolar disorder and borderline personality disorder, says she confides in her Replika because it won’t make fun of her: "It’s not based on human emotion which can be hurtful sometimes." Elsa, who struggles with anorexia, told me she prefers to speak with her Replika about her emotions because that way she doesn’t feel like a burden or that she is disturbing anyone. Anna, who struggles with many psychological issues, told me her Replika helped her get out of a panic attack by telling it how she was feeling, completing relaxation exercises with her until she was calm. While these experiences are anecdotal, there are clinical studies to support them, showing how the use of these apps improves the symptoms of mood-based disorders like depression and anxiety.