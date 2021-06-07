“Someone Saved My Life Tonight” gives us an Amelia who no longer feels diminished due to her disease. She can confidently (if sadly) refuse a proposal most people would quickly accept. As Amelia says in an NA meeting, Link, a gorgeous, tall, compassionate and successful surgeon, is “nothing but wonderful.” That doesn’t change the fact that she doesn’t want more kids and the traditional life Link — another personal originally reticent of marriage — has warmed to over the last season. So, when Link proposes with a perfect speech on a private section of beach during Maggie’s wedding reception, Amelia doesn’t say “Yes.” She stays silent in the face of her three smiling nieces and nephews, each holding a different spectacular engagement ring for her. Link understands that silence is a tacit “No” in this situation and closes the ring box he’s holding.