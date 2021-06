“Someone Saved My Life Tonight” tracks the very divergent viewpoints of co-parents Amelia and Link when it comes to their relationship. Link, seemingly energised by Meredith’s recovery and the general optimism of a world with COVID vaccines, starts seriously considering marriage. During the December 2020 section of the time-jumping finale, Link tells best friend Jo Wilson (Camilla Luddington) that he has been planning a proposal for weeks and brought three possible engagement rings for Amelia. He nearly pops the question on Christmas morning. At this point in the episode, Amelia has already admitted to her Narcotics Anonymous group that she wishes Link “really got” her struggles as someone with addiction problems and that she “doesn’t want what he wants” in terms of more children . “I feel lonely in it,” Amelia sighs early in the episode.