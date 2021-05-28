In Grey’s Anatomy, nothing is a coincidence — and Link just so happens to spend the episode pondering his own future as a father. After sex, Link tells partner Amelia he is considering “knocking her up” again and he “loves being a dad” — “I think I want more [children with you],” he says. Amelia, who had a mentally challenging pregnancy last season, is quietly horrified by the idea. In a late-episode conversation with friendly ex (and former co-parent) Owen Hunt (Kevin McKidd), Amelia talks through her feelings on growing her family. She may love Link and their baby Scout, but, “I don’t know if I could love more than them without losing myself,” Amelia confesses. The simple work of trying to save a patient has kept Amelia from Narcotic’s Anonymous meetings for two weeks — she is worried what another pregnancy and the pressure of raising two children will do to her already “messy” world.

