That’s why it’s so important Grey’s focuses on Jo’s response when the doctor is unexpectedly confronted by her abuser. Paul and his frighteningly sharp canines might be there prattling on about his new fiancée and life as a “new man,” but the opening scene is all about Jo, who gives us an intensely evocative performance without saying a word. The camera purposefully centers on her bewildered, horrified, and shocked face as Paul’s voice sounds far away, like she’s hearing it through a seashell. To further allow us to understand exactly how an abuse survivor feels in such an awful moment, the camera spins around a woozy Jo. It’s enough to make you dizzy — and we can all assume the terrified doctor feels the same way.