Unfortunately, we come to find out Paul’s insidious machinations have come to affect his latest romantic partner, Jenny (One Tree Hills’s Bethany Joy Lenz), as is the case with so many abusive men . Jo creates a distraction for Paul so she can have a few minutes alone with Jenny as a way to save her from a possibly deadly situation. While Jenny originally dismisses Jo’s accusations against Paul, she clearly believes the abuse survivor when she details the day her estranged husband kicked her so violently he broke her ribs and almost ruptured her kidney. Despite believing Jo’s sickening report, Jenny still betrays her and gives Paul his estranged spouse’s information, the same information Jo handed over to Jenny in case she ever wants to escape her relationship, which is implied to also be abusive.