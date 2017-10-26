Domestic violence survivors are often portrayed in pop culture as beaten and battered women in low socioeconomic standing. But of course, that's not always the case. The reality is that intimate partner violence doesn't have a "face," because it can happen to anyone — your neighbor, your best friend, your coworker, your sibling, and so on.
Given that October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, we've highlighted some standout statistics of its prevalence today, according to the National Domestic Violence Hotline, Safe Horizon, the Centers for Disease Control, and several other studies and surveys. Taken together, these show how alarmingly widespread it is.
These numbers only tell part of the story, and every survivor's experience is different. But understanding their scope, like being able to spot the subtle signs of abuse, is an important step in raising awareness of this often silenced or misrepresented issue.
If you are experiencing domestic violence, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or TTY 1-800-787-3224 for confidential support.