Get ready, Grey’s Anatomy fans, the midseason hiatus is finally over, and season 14 is continuing with the shockers. Showrunner Krista Vernoff left us on a major cliffhanger when Jo Wilson (Camilla Luddington) has the confrontation with her ex that fans have been dreading for seasons. And, if the teaser for what goes down in the next episode offers any hint, we’ve got some serious action coming.
The episode’s title was changed at the very last minute. It was originally titled "Four Seasons In One Day." TV Line reports that episode is now called “1-800-799-7233,” which is the phone number for the National Domestic Violence Hotline, and a reference to their checkered past. Could that mean we’re about to see some violence coming from Jo’s estranged husband, Paul Stadler (Matthew Morrison)?
In “1-800-799-7233,” we’re going to see Jo confronting the husband that abused her. A promo for the episode, above, shows Jo sobbing after coming face to face with him in the lobby of Grey Sloan, followed by a shot of Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) putting her foot down and saying, "She is not going to be alone with him." Sounds like Stadler is worming his way into the hospital.
And there’s a catch, because of course there is: TV Line also drops a juicy hint about how Paul works his eerie charms on Arizona Robbins (Jessica Capshaw), who is dealing with her own relationship troubles with Carina DeLuca (Stefania Spampinato).
We’ll also meet a mysterious new character, played by Bethany Joy Lenz. She plays Jenny, who is Paul’s new fiancée. What does that mean for Jo and Carina? It means this is one couple who is out for blood, and knowing Paul’s history, they’ll stop at nothing to get what they want. Here’s hoping Jo uses her strength to banish Paul to the depths of Canceled Land, where he belongs.
Expectations are high with regards to how the show treats Jo in this storyline (we mean ours). Tune in to see when Grey's is back on ABC on Thursday, January 18 at 8 p.m. ET.
