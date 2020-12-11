But, as we see in latest episode “Fight the Power,” babies aren't so distressing anymore. Following months of upsetting, seemingly futile, surgeries during the pandemic, Jo is invigorated by bringing life into this world. She is given the chance at the midpoint of the chapter while walking through Grey Sloan. Due to the frenetic scheduling of the COVID era, all of the hospital's OBs are busy. But, hospital rules stipulate that a doctor has to be the one to deliver a baby. Jo is the first doctor a nurse (Délé Ogundiran) finds. Although Jo hasn’t considered her obstetrics training in years, she is a natural at the process, easily helping a couple welcome their child. Jo is overjoyed by the scene and asks the nurse if she can stay. The answer is sadly a forceful no.

