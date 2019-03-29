While Jo doesn't feel guilt over her abortion, it may explain a piece of her apprehension about expanding her family with new husband Alex Karev (Justin Chambers). Over the last few episodes, Jo has cited her fears about her genetics and mysterious family history as the reason she isn’t ready to jump into motherhood just yet. As we’ve seen with her interest in DNA testing, that is certainly true. But, it’s possible Jo also isn’t ready to bring a new life into this world with someone she hasn’t spoken to about her last pregnancy. Jo doesn’t have to tell Alex anything about her abortion, yet this last secret may be be the final unseen wall in their relationship. It's a wall Jo may not even realize she has standing.