In the most recent Grey's Anatomy episode, "Add It Up," the love triangle between Owen (Kevin McKidd), Teddy (Kim Raver), and Tom (Greg Germann) might finally be coming to a head. Teddy starts experiencing some contractions that could turn into pre-term labor, plus there are some great mother-daughter storylines to echo Teddy's freakout about having a baby.
The idea that the baby could arrive any second launches Teddy into a tailspin because she thinks she's going to be a terrible mom. She is having the same fears all first-time parents have — namely, that she doesn't know what she's doing, so there is no way she should be put in charge of an infant. Owen calms her down by relaying that he didn't know anything about kids either, but look how well it's going with baby Leo. He reminds her that parents just do the best they can.
But whoops — guess who got left out of all this excitement? Tom, who is back at the birthing class wondering where everybody is. Owen was there with Tom when he got the page about Teddy, but like the jerk that Owen is a lot of the time, he did not tell Tom anything.Teddy never thought to let Tom know, either. Luckily, Tom takes his anger out on Owen rather than Teddy. Plus, he needs Owen to realize that he is going to fight for Teddy, who he says deserves to be with someone for whom she is the first and only choice. Yeah! You tell him, Tom!
While Teddy struggles with her pre-baby jitters, two patients of the week come in with their own mother-daughter drama.
The first is a little girl with pancreatitis who needs a pancreatectomy, but she sabotages her surgery at first because she doesn't want to go back to school. It turns out the kids there bully her because of her illness and because she's a math genius. Her mother doesn't know if she should force her daughter to have the surgery because she has taught her daughter that her body is her own. But DeLuca (Giacomo Gianniotti) convinces the girl to ignore the bullies and have the surgery. Unfortunately, this is after DeLuca got pretty shirty with the mom, and Karev (Justin Chambers) ordered DeLuca to stay away from this case. He tells DeLuca to stop lashing out at people because he's mad at his father.
The other big case this week is a mother/daughter snowmobile accident. The mother is a bit of an adrenaline junkie, and she ends up paralyzed after flipping the snowmobile and damaging her spine. Amelia (Caterina Scorsone) and Link (Chris Carmack) do their best to save her spine, but she's going to be a quadriplegic. The genderqueer daughter is terrified that they're not strong enough to handle this — their mom was always the strong one — but they step up when the time comes.
And finally, in the episode's waning moments, Jo (Camilla Luddington) has returned from her trip to Pittsburgh to meet her birth mom. She pretends to be asleep when Alex gets home, and when she opens her eyes after he leaves the room, it's obvious that something is very, very wrong. So that's our cliffhanger this week, because next week is all about Jo's trip. It looks INTENSE.
Odds & Ends
Chief Webber (James Pickens Jr.) has a hard time adjusting to calling the snowmobile daughter their preferred pronouns (they/them), and later asks for a little slack because the world is changing so fast and he's an old man.
Yay for Amelia and Link hooking up again! Sure, it seems pretty sudden after her breakup with Owen, but they're so darn cute together.
The side plot of all the competitive, type-A doctors trying to beat the 11-year-old genius at math problems is delightful, as is Bailey (Chandra Wilson) hogging the alternative medicine game room. Bailey is the best.
