But whoops — guess who got left out of all this excitement? Tom, who is back at the birthing class wondering where everybody is. Owen was there with Tom when he got the page about Teddy, but like the jerk that Owen is a lot of the time, he did not tell Tom anything.Teddy never thought to let Tom know, either. Luckily, Tom takes his anger out on Owen rather than Teddy. Plus, he needs Owen to realize that he is going to fight for Teddy, who he says deserves to be with someone for whom she is the first and only choice. Yeah! You tell him, Tom!