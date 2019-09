The first is a little girl with pancreatitis who needs a pancreatectomy, but she sabotages her surgery at first because she doesn't want to go back to school. It turns out the kids there bully her because of her illness and because she's a math genius. Her mother doesn't know if she should force her daughter to have the surgery because she has taught her daughter that her body is her own. But DeLuca (Giacomo Gianniotti) convinces the girl to ignore the bullies and have the surgery. Unfortunately, this is after DeLuca got pretty shirty with the mom, and Karev (Justin Chambers) ordered DeLuca to stay away from this case. He tells DeLuca to stop lashing out at people because he's mad at his father