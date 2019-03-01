The final straw for Amelia is when Owen confronts Tom at the party, creating a big scene and throwing "You're not a father" in Tom's face. Actually, Tom is a father — his 10-year-old son died in a freak accident a long time ago. It's a real shame no one told Owen that right then and there, because he should have been made to feel very, very bad about the way he was acting. Owen kind of always manages to get away with crap that he has no business getting away with, so maybe one of these days someone will finally stick it to him about his toxic behavior. Today is not that day, however.