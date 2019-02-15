Thankfully, the kid makes it through surgery with no problems, and seeing the dad’s love and worry over his son prompts Owen to confront Britney's parents about Leo. They want to take him, but Owen says if they try to do that, he'll have them arrested because he is Leo's legal guardian. They vow to fight him on this, and he redirects his anger and fear at Amelia because she told Britney's mom that she's a recovering addict, too. He thinks it's that piece of information that will get Leo taken away from him, though she rightly points out that they aren't married, so it really won't. What will take Leo away is if his mother wants him back and can prove she's responsible by showing that her parents are going to help raise their grandson. Courts nearly always side with the biological family if they can, and it is just devastating on foster/adoptive families.