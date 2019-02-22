In keeping with the parent-child gut-punches, a woman comes into the ER with the OD victims because she was in the park to buy drugs and lost her 3-year-old son. The son is found by a homeless man and is fine, but the father is (rightly) furious. Karev (Justin Chambers) encourages the father to keep his son far, far away from his mother until she's clean. It makes sense, given Karev's personal history with a drug-using parent. But it's still just another example of the horrors drug addiction wreak all over the place.