While all this is going on, Mer-bot (Ellen Pompeo) is elbow deep in surgery so intense that it breaks the record for the longest surgery in hospital history, which everyone is super jazzed about, but it sort of takes a backseat with all the tragedy going on around the hospital. It really seemed for a minute like the show was going to yank the rug out from under even this uplifting storyline by having Meredith lose her patient after 27 hours of surgery and have to tell his parents. Thank goodness it didn't go that way.