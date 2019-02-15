Yet, even if Betty-Britney does survive, the Dickinsons' story in Grey’s Anatomy will likely not end there. After all, there are questions about where Betty-Brittany will go next and what will happen with her infant son Leo. Carol and John are very vocal about their desire to have their grandson, while Owen seems prepared to fight them for custody of his “son.” No matter how this battle goes, these kinds of obstacles aren’t solved in 42 minutes of television, especially not on Grey’s Anatomy. Considering the mysterious number of episodes Grey signed up for, she could be popping up for the rest of season 15.