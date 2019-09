Despite the fact Jo told husband Alex she “didn’t” want to meet her family during last week’s “Blood and Water,” all evidence points to a long awaited Rudin family reunion in Grey’s Anatomy’s future. The synopsis for upcoming episode “Silent All These Years,” airing March 28, teases, “When a trauma patient arrives at Grey Sloan, it forces Jo to confront her past.” The photos for the episode (including the ones used above and below) show the doctor in her day-to-day clothes, seemingly walking up to a home she’s never been to before. You can tell this is new territory for Jo since one of the images shows her inquisitively looking up at what appears to be the address of a suburban home. Another photo appears to show Jo introducing herself to whomever is inside of the mystery house.