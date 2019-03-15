She’s worried about her mysterious family history. As we said, Grey’s lays serious groundwork before taking fans on a twisty ride. That’s why we’ve learned so much about Jo’s past ahead of this big family planning discussion. Over the years, the series has explained that Jo never knew either of her parents. She was left at a fire station as an infant and bounced around from foster home to foster home until she lived out of her car as a teen. Jo only became a doctor through tireless hard work, rather than the support of any family (other than a lovely-sounding home economics teacher). So, she worried what “genetic lemon”-like DNA may be lurking inside of her — what she may pass on to a prospective Karev baby.