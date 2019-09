Finally, the fallout from Owen (Kevin McKidd) punching Koracick (Greg Germann) is that Amelia (Caterina Scorsone) was not bluffing when she told Owen that they're over . However, this complicates Leo's adoption because they're no longer together. Owen gives her a big speech about how he "chose her," which is a little condescending — don't act like she should fall down on her knees and thank you because you didn't choose the other woman you're in love with — and he then accuses her of being incapable of letting someone love her. Ouch. Maybe the problem here isn’t Amelia, but Owen — and maybe she’s going to find love with someone else in the hospital . Either way, this story feels far from over, but at the very least, Owen signs the papers and he is now officially Leo's dad, which is wonderful.