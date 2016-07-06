The Eating Disorder No One Ever Talks About



Similarly, CHSP can also become a compulsion for an individual suffering from OCD. Dr. Kimberley Quinlan, a licensed California-based therapist who specializes in co-existing eating and anxiety disorders, explained how to tell the difference.



"The content of the obsessions is the most clinically correct way to differentiate between the two," she told me over email. "If someone is compulsively chewing and spitting to control or reduce a fear related to body weight or body image, it is almost always an eating disorder." She went on to say that, for those with OCD, chewing and spitting is unrelated to body size, but is instead done for a variety of reasons, such as an attempt to neutralize intrusive thoughts or a fear of food making the person unwell. "The behaviors might look very similar, but the fear behind them is very different," she said.



Addiction and compulsion aren’t the only harmful side effects of CHSP. Most of the women I talked to "figured out" chewing and spitting on their own (one got the idea from the MTV comedy show Girl Code and another from an episode of Sex and the City), because they erroneously assumed that it would allow them to taste and enjoy food without any "negative" consequences.



And physical effects aren't uncommon, either. Hannah said that CHSP sessions made her vision "go white" and her body feel weak and lightheaded. Other side effects reported by those I talked to include stomach and mouth ulcers, swelling of the jaw from the repeated chewing motion, and a build-up of gas.