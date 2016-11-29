

Often, when you’re considering wearing a gas mask to prevent polluted air getting into your lungs it’s about something else. And if you think I’m speaking from experience, then you’re absolutely correct. But in order to figure out what these thoughts are, I need to be away from all distractions. I need to start to learn to be alone so I don't end up turning into a frazzled husk made up of wifi connections, Whatsapp groups and crying.



“Solitude is an essential part of healing. If you have a high stress job, eventually you won’t be able to sleep, and in later years you’re talking about high blood pressure, things like ME, insomnia...", says Rice. "That stuff will start to come up if you carry on with this lifestyle and you’ll become frazzled. Your body won’t be able to process stress and noise.”



Alright, so how do I turn it around? Guttridge believes it begins with the words you use. “If you keep telling yourself that you’re not good at being on your own, then you’ll continue to struggle,” he advises. “You need to flip this negative attitude, and replace it with maxims like ‘I’m getting better at being on my own’ or even ‘I’m good on my own’.”



Rice agrees: “We get addicted to noise and energy because we come from a noisy environment into nothing, and that feels strange. But start saying ‘Phew! This is lovely!’ You need to treat it positively, or you’ll never reap the massive benefits of solitude. Make it nice. Light a few candles. Sit with a comfy blanket. Create a cosy cocoon experience, rather than one where you’re thinking ‘Oh my god what am I gonna do next?’”