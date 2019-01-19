12 p.m. — While we wait for check-in at our guesthouse to open up, we have lunch and coffee downstairs ($6.70), and then hang around and chat. We're a little tired after three nights going out in Bangkok and an early morning today, so we're just looking to have a chill day. That's one great thing about long-term travel – you can have "nothing" days. We already paid online for our room, which was $142.68 for six days. We aim for $20 or less per night when we travel, but since we're a married couple we don't go quite as cheap as beds in a hostel dorm or couch-surfing. Prices are high in Chiang Mai right now because it's high season over Christmas and New Year's. Generally, we're gone a total of two weeks out of the month on two to three trips, and we keep our apartment in Saigon the whole time as a home base, which costs us $15 per day. For us, it's worth the cost to have a home in a city where we can make friends and not constantly schlep around luggage. $6.70