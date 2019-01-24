While $11,995,000 is a lot of money, the one-time purchase isn't the sole cost of owning Villa Rosa. The annual property taxes, too, are quite expensive. In 2018, the 2.01-acre property was assessed at $11,149,453, which gave it a property tax bill of $134,103. Good thing Vanderpump and Todd have four L.A. restaurants and two Bravo reality shows to help pay their bills.