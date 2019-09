Those of us who never miss an episode of Bravo's Vanderpump Rules and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills are all too familiar with Lisa Vanderpump's breathtaking mansion, which she dubbed Villa Rosa . With its pond out front, home to pet swans Hanky and Panky; the zero-entry pool always lined with blooming pink flowers; and that massive closet with room for not one but two sizable island dressers, Villa Rosa's ethereal yet sophisticated charm is burned into our minds. While viewers know the mansion well, despite never having actually set foot inside it, how many of us have stopped to consider how much the property is worth?