Those of us who never miss an episode of Bravo's Vanderpump Rules and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills are all too familiar with Lisa Vanderpump's breathtaking mansion, which she dubbed Villa Rosa. With its pond out front, home to pet swans Hanky and Panky; the zero-entry pool always lined with blooming pink flowers; and that massive closet with room for not one but two sizable island dressers, Villa Rosa's ethereal yet sophisticated charm is burned into our minds. While viewers know the mansion well, despite never having actually set foot inside it, how many of us have stopped to consider how much the property is worth?
It's a well-known fact, at least amongst reality show viewers, that the gorgeous home Lisa Vanderpump shares with her husband Ken Todd, where they host parties for their fellow RHOBH cast members and discuss career moves over tea with the kids from VPR, is located in the Beverly Crest neighborhood of Beverly Hills. Though the address has not been officially confirmed, we used our sleuthing skills to check out Villa Rosa on Google Maps — based on our photographic memory of its exterior gained from eight years of seeing arial shots of it on our televisions screens.
Once we were able to track down Villa Rosa, we reached out to Zillow for information on its price. According to Zillow, LVP and Ken Todd bought the home in 2011 for $11,995,000. Since then, the five-bedroom, eight-bathroom, 8,801-square-foot mansion's value has increased. Today, Zillow estimates its value at $12,811,298. That's definitely a whole lot more than the various Vanderpump Rules cast members pay for their 2-bedroom West Hollywood apartments.
While $11,995,000 is a lot of money, the one-time purchase isn't the sole cost of owning Villa Rosa. The annual property taxes, too, are quite expensive. In 2018, the 2.01-acre property was assessed at $11,149,453, which gave it a property tax bill of $134,103. Good thing Vanderpump and Todd have four L.A. restaurants and two Bravo reality shows to help pay their bills.
