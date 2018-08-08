There's no question that the cast members on The Real Housewives franchise are deeply associated with a luxurious lifestyle. The Bravo reality series makes sure to show off the ladies' multi-million dollar mansions, expensive shopping habits, and lavish vacations at every turn. However, while it may seem like these stars have unlimited funds in the bank, one star claims that it definitely isn't the case.
According to Bethenny Frankel's new interview with Money, some of her co-stars are spending well beyond their means, and it's a problem.
"They can’t afford the lives they’re living," the Skinnygirl founder told the outlet. "And if the music stops, they’re going to get in some trouble."
For some context, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne recently admitted to InTouch that her personal maintenance routine alone costs her around $40,000 per month. It's unclear if Frankel was referring to a specific cast member. (Refinery29 has reached out to Frankel for comment.)
Frankel told Money that that particular way of life is not one that she feels comfortable with. After spending a great deal of her adult life in credit card debt, now she sees financial freedom as being able to afford everything one owns.
"You can’t put yourself in a position where, if the shit hit the fan, you couldn’t pay all of your bills at one time," she told the magazine. "If the world came to an end, I would be able to pay for everything. I might not be left with much, but I can afford what I have."
In addition to supporting her own lifestyle, Frankel has championed charity initiatives to aid Puerto Rico post hurricane.
One new person that Frankel can pass her money advice down to is Denise Richards, who will join the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. (Though Frankel is a cast member on The Real Housewives of New York, she has made guest appearances on RHOBH.)
"I am looking forward to spending time with all the ladies," the Twisted star told People of her casting news.
Hopefully Frankel will celebrate Richards' casting by sending her a bottle of her Skinnygirl margarita mix... and maybe some words of encouragement about how Richards, too, can sell her own lifestyle company for over $100 million dollars. I don't know about the rest of the Housewives, but when it comes to money, Frankel did not come to play.
