Gigi Hadid's Father Mohamed Hadid's Bel Air Mansion Is On Sale For $85M

If you've ever accidentally fallen asleep with the TV on and woken up to a Real Housewives of Beverly Hills marathon or if you, like me, willingly watch it every single week, you may have caught a few glimpses inside Mohamed Hadid's massive Bel Air home, where the women frequently attend parties. Hadid, of course, is the father of supermodels Gigi and Bella. Additionally, one of his closest friends is Lisa Vanderpump of Bravo's RHOBH and Vanderpump Rules and he was previously married to Yolanda Foster, a former Housewives cast member. He isn't just famous for having relationships with models and reality stars, however. Hadid is also known for his extremely successful career building luxury homes and hotels, which explains why the mansion he currently lives in, Le Belvédère, is so extravagant.
Hadid developed Le Belvédère and sold it in 2010 for $50 million. But the owners never moved in and Hadid and his partner, Shiva Safai, have been renting the home for the past six years. It's a bit confusing, we know, but according to the Real Deal, the owners have recently placed the property back on the market. The home is listed by Stacy Gottula of The Agency and Joyce Rey of Coldwell Banker Previews International for $85 million.
Where will the Beverly Hills housewives party now? Take a look ahead to see the jaw-droppingly elaborate home and all of its opulent features.
