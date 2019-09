Your Place Could Be Worth More If You Paint The Walls This Color

When you move into a new place, the decision of which color to paint your room can be paralyzing. There are so many things you could base it on, like how the color might affect your mood, how well it matches your furniture, or what just looks best to you. But if you want to be really forward-thinking, you could consider this: The color of a place's interior affects how much people might be willing to pay for it down the line, Hello Giggles reports