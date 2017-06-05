Your Place Could Be Worth More If You Paint The Walls This Color

If you're going to invest your time and money painting one room, it should probably be the bathroom. The biggest premium Zillow found was on blue bathrooms, which sold for $5,440 more than average. For the exterior, the best color was actually "greige" — a grey-beige hybrid — which increased the price by $3,496. And for the door, people who used "dark navy blue to slate gray" got $1,514 more.