Is Lisa Vanderpump Leaving Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills?

Is it the end of a reality television era? Not yet.
On Wednesday, E! News reported that season 9 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills will be the last for Lisa Vanderpump.
Vanderpump, whom non-fans may know as the one with the dogs, English accent, and high-drama spin-off series Vanderpump Rules, is one of just two original cast members (the other being Kyle Richards) who have remained with Andy Cohen-produced series since the very first season, which premiered in 2011.
In addition to having her life documented by the Bravo cameras, Vanderpump, alongside husband Ken Todd, owns and operates Los Angeles eateries SUR (that’s Sexy Unique Restaurant to the uninitiated), PUMP, Villa Blanca, and the most recently opened TOM TOM.
However, while sources tell E! News not-so-great things — like that "the entire cast is over [Vanderpump]," due to the fact that she has chosen to film only a select few events with her costars throughout season 9, don't count Jiggy's mom out of the show just yet.
According to a conflicting report from TMZ, Vanderpump is not leaving Real Housewives of Beverly Hills — or, at least, hasn't made a decision to do so yet, per sources "very, very close" to the reality star.
Then again, drama is sort of the name of the Real Housewives game, so who knows the actual truth? Indeed, headlines at E!, Us Weekly and similar outlets have been reporting of discord for months. Over the years, the British grand dame has clashed with costars Richards (and her sister Kim), Lisa Rinna and many others on the series.
Vanderpump has not teased an exit on her Instagram. In fact, the image she posted on Wednesday, when the news of her alleged exit was reported, is promoting her dog rescue organization The Vanderpump Dog Foundation, which is helping save animals from the devastating fires burning in California.
Refinery29 has reached out to Vanderpump and Bravo for comment.
