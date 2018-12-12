3:30 p.m. — Pick up son from school, and he begins his ABA therapy session. My daughter's second session of the day has ended, and she is beginning her third, which will run two-and-a-half hours. Three-session days can be tough on her — so the therapist who works with her in the evening is usually pretty easy on her, and they mostly play with her toys. My son is working with his therapist on developing a "circle of trust," so he knows to treat strangers differently than he treats family and close friends. So many things that are intuitive for most kids need to be taught explicitly for mine. I'm mostly optimistic about the future (which is why we have a college fund for each of our kids), but I do worry about it sometimes. $15