Here’s What To Do In Los Angeles This Weekend

While much of the country is cozying up next to the fireplace, digging up their favorite soup recipes, and swapping out their warmer weather wardrobes for scarves and coats, Los Angeles will have highs in the 80s this weekend. Fall, who? This idyllic weather means it’s as good a time as any to add a slate of new activities to your cal. Grab some friends, your S.O., your pup, or whoever, and check out our seven picks for an action-packed weekend, ahead.