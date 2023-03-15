Can You Love Yourself Too Much?

That is not always appropriate because whether or not you are able to love yourself really depends on who you are and where you come from in the world. My yoga class costs £18. I can afford it, both financially and in terms of my time because I do not have caring obligations. But I am not convinced that lying on a sweaty yoga mat really constitutes love – of myself or anyone else. It might help me to take a beat and put things in perspective, which makes me better able to be there for those I care about. It is certainly not a loving practice if carried out in isolation as opposed to in relation to other people.