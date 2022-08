My Best Friend Has Loaned Me Thousands Of Pounds

This is true for 29-year-old Anya*, a talent acquisition manager from Leeds. "Seeing my ex-boyfriend get into over £3,000 of debt from Wonga loans has put me off taking out any kind of loan or bank account with overdraft interest," says Anya. "I paid it for him but he kept putting off paying me back and took out even more loans in secret; it became sort of an addiction." This led to the demise of their relationship, with Anya only getting her money back from his parents when they found out.