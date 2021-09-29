I was nervous about this dinner. Before leaving the Airbnb, I drank a bottle of dark Belgian beer. I remember approaching the restaurant, tipsy and shaky with adrenaline. I saw the lights on from across the canal. It was raining; it rained every day there. When I entered the restaurant, Chef was placing a fillet of turbot in a cast-iron full of melted butter. He had a white towel slung over his shoulder. He filled two champagne flutes and held his glass out to toast. The formality embarrassed me. It was probably good champagne, but I didn’t take the time to taste it — I downed it. Then I knocked the flute over with my elbow, and Chef quietly cleaned the shards of glass.