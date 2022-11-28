Ask A Therapist: I Feel Left Out Because I Can’t Afford What My Friends Can

As I said before, so many people will be experiencing the same sort of issues and having it out in the open is generally much more helpful not just for you but for your friends too. That can be approached in a number of ways. It could be very matter-of-factly saying: "Look, I'm feeling anxious about money." You could establish that you're talking about something sensitive by saying: "I need to talk to you about something that's been concerning me." Or you could go for something much more lighthearted. You can do it one-on-one with someone you feel closest to or you can do it one to many – there are so many different permutations of having this conversation. But the main benefit is being able to share a common difficulty, which could have a common solution.