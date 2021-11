Hello Again! The Pros & Cons Of Going Back To A Job You Quit

But what's in it for the returners? "If you rejoined a company, there used to be a subconscious sense of going backwards — almost like m oving back in with your parents ," says Walton. "But this is changing." Boomeranging can actually offer certain unique benefits to the employee (the hackneyed example of Steve Jobs returning to Apple after getting fired is an oft-quoted success story here). But Walton agrees that familiarity can be advantageous. As Kronos' website says: "Familiarity with the Kronos culture, easier training, and faster ramp-up to high-level performance benefit both the boomerang employee and our organisation." The implication is: returning employees have the opportunity to progress and grow within the company – perhaps to the chagrin of loyal employees who stay put.Staying put is becoming increasingly rare, in any case, as career paths weave rather than progress linearly as they once tended to do. Millennials have long been dubbed the ‘job hop generation’ – we are expected to hold an average of 12 different jobs in our careers. (Walton, too, cites that those born post-1990 as the key movers and shakers.) This naturally opens up the potential to return to an existing workplace more than once, as doors revolve and windows of opportunity reopen.